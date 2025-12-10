Case against Yoshitha and grandmother adjourned pending Daisy Forrests medical report
December 10, 2025   12:56 pm

The Attorney General informed the Colombo High Court today (10) that Daisy Forrest, the grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa and a defendant in a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is scheduled to undergo a psychiatric medical report tomorrow by the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer.

The disclosure was made by State Counsel Oswald Perera when the case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli, said Ada Derana reporter.

State Counsel Perera noted that a related case against the defendants is being heard before Colombo High Court No. 08 at present. 

During proceedings in that case, counsel of Daisy Forrest stated that she was not in a suitable mental state to face trial. 
Accordingly, the High Court ordered that a specialist medical report be obtained through the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer to determine whether the defendant is mentally fit to stand trial.

The State Counsel confirmed that the defendant is scheduled to attend the examination tomorrow in compliance with the court order. 

He added that the prosecution will assess her mental fitness for trial once the report is submitted and requested that the case be postponed until the examination report is received.

After considering the facts presented, Judge Singappuli ordered that the case be recalled on February 9, 2026.

The Attorney General has alleged that the defendants violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million—allegedly acquired illegally between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013—into three bank fixed deposit accounts.

