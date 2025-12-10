Ex-Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and three others acquitted in Greek Bond case

Ex-Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and three others acquitted in Greek Bond case

December 10, 2025   01:01 pm

Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been released from the case pertaining to the 2012 purchase of Greek Bonds.

The Colombo High Court has also ordered that the other three accused in the case be acquitted and released unconditionally.

The order was issued by the Colombo High Court, after the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) withdrew the charges.

Cabraal and the other defendants were accused of causing a loss of over Rs. 1.8 billion to the Sri Lankan government through the Greek T-bond investments in 2012.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)