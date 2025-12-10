Ex-Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and three others acquitted in Greek Bond case

Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been released from the case pertaining to the 2012 purchase of Greek Bonds.

The Colombo High Court has also ordered that the other three accused in the case be acquitted and released unconditionally.

The order was issued by the Colombo High Court, after the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) withdrew the charges.

Cabraal and the other defendants were accused of causing a loss of over Rs. 1.8 billion to the Sri Lankan government through the Greek T-bond investments in 2012.