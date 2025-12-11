The United Nations along with local and international partners are seeking to mobilise US$ 35 million in the next four months to support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts, UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche stated.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today (11), Marc-André Franche said the UN along with the Disaster Management Centre has put together a priorities list covering seven sectors after Cyclone Ditwah caused a trail of destruction across the country.

He said the government is leading the relief and recovery efforts while the UN and other local and international partners will extend their support on a number of areas.

UN Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche noted that the UN has already received US$ 9.5 million for the initiative with the support extended by Australia, Canada, the European Union Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

He noted they are seeking to mobilise a further US$ 26 million in the coming months with a coordinated programme.