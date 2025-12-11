Bribery case filed against Rajitha Senaratne to be taken up in Jan. 2026

The Colombo High Court today (11) ordered that the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Fisheries Minister Rajitha Senaratne and two other accused—regarding alleged losses caused to the government by leasing the Mutwal Fisheries Harbor to a private company in 2014—be taken up again on January 29, 2026.

The case was called today (11) before High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, the Bribery Commission informed Court that it sought permission to amend the charges filed against the former Minister.

Accordingly, Court granted approval to amend 13 charges that had previously been presented.

President’s Counsel Anil Silva, appearing on behalf of former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, informed Court that he intends to submit preliminary objections to the amended charges and requested time to study them.

The Judge then ordered that the case be recalled on January 29, 2026.

The case was filed by the Bribery Commission, alleging that between August 1 and November 1, 2014, the accused committed the offence of corruption by influencing the Board of Directors of the Fisheries Harbour Corporation to lease the Mutwal Fisheries Harbour to a private company for an amount lower than its proper value.