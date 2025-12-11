Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund receives support from Dalada Maligawa

Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund receives support from Dalada Maligawa

December 11, 2025   03:23 pm

The Deputy Registrars of Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters have commended the government, led by the President, for its initiative to rebuild the lives of the people and restore the country following the recent disaster, expressing their blessings for these efforts, according to the President’s Media Division.
 
The remarks were made by Deputy Registrar of the Malwathu Maha Viharaya Chapter of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya, Rajakiya Panditha Darshanapath Venerable Mahawela Rathanapala Thero, Deputy Registrar of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya & Chief Incumbent of the historic Badulu Muthiyangana Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Dr.Muruddeniye Dhammarathana Thero and Diyawadana Nilame of the historic Kandy Sri Dalada Maligawa, Nilanga Dela, during a meeting with the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (11), the PMD said.

The discussions focused on relief and resettlement activities for communities affected in the Kandy district, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Diyawadana Nilame highlighted the role that the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic can play in supporting resettlement efforts.

In support of the rebuilding initiative, the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa also made a financial contribution to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, according to the statement.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)