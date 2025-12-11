Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund receives support from Dalada Maligawa

The Deputy Registrars of Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters have commended the government, led by the President, for its initiative to rebuild the lives of the people and restore the country following the recent disaster, expressing their blessings for these efforts, according to the President’s Media Division.



The remarks were made by Deputy Registrar of the Malwathu Maha Viharaya Chapter of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya, Rajakiya Panditha Darshanapath Venerable Mahawela Rathanapala Thero, Deputy Registrar of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya & Chief Incumbent of the historic Badulu Muthiyangana Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Dr.Muruddeniye Dhammarathana Thero and Diyawadana Nilame of the historic Kandy Sri Dalada Maligawa, Nilanga Dela, during a meeting with the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (11), the PMD said.

The discussions focused on relief and resettlement activities for communities affected in the Kandy district, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Diyawadana Nilame highlighted the role that the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic can play in supporting resettlement efforts.

In support of the rebuilding initiative, the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa also made a financial contribution to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, according to the statement.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also present at the meeting.