Govt to provide Rs. 5,000 nutrition allowance to pregnant mothers

December 12, 2025   01:24 pm

The government has announced that, in light of the nationwide prevailing disaster situation and the upcoming festive season, arrangements have been made to provide a nutrition allowance of Rs. 5,000 to pregnant mothers.

This allowance, which will be provided only once, will be given to pregnant mothers who were registered at maternal clinics on or before 30 November 2025.

The distribution will take place through the Divisional Secretariat offices from 16 December, under a program of the National Secretariat for Early Childhood Development, which operates under the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

