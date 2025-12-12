Former Speaker and NPP MP Asoka Ranwala arrested

Former Speaker and NPP Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala, who was involved in a vehicular collision last night, has been arrested by the police.

He was taken into custody on charges of dangerous driving and failing to prevent an accident.

According to police, the Parliamentarian is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and remains under police protection.

The accident occurred yesterday (11) when the jeep in which the former Speaker was travelling collided with a car.

Police confirmed that the collision took place in the Denimulla area of Sapugaskanda.

A 25-year-old woman, her 6-month-old infant, and 55-year-old mother who were travelling in the car sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

Police added that the infant has been transferred to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children for further treatment.