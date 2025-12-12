Houses completely destroyed by adverse weather exceeds 5,700 - DMC

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that more than 5,700 houses have been completely destroyed due to the severe adverse weather conditions experienced recently across the country.

According to the latest data released by the DMC, the highest number of houses damaged has been reported from the Kandy District, with 1,568 houses completely destroyed and 14,111 houses partially damaged.

The Nuwara Eliya District has reported the second-highest number of houses damaged, where 767 houses have been completely destroyed and 3,742 houses partially damaged.

Meanwhile, 627 houses have been completely destroyed and 20,813 houses partially damaged in the Puttalam District, marking it as the district with the third-highest number of damaged houses.

In addition to these districts, 594 houses in Kurunegala, 578 in Badulla, 317 in Kegalle, 234 in Anuradhapura, and 225 in Polonnaruwa have also been completely destroyed.

The DMC stated that the highest number of individuals affected by the disaster has been reported from the Colombo District, where 330,443 people belonging to 86,147 families have been impacted.

Breakdown of the districts affected:

Puttalam District: 287,364 individuals from 80,375 families

Kandy District: 171,127 individuals from 54,716 families

Trincomalee District: 90,140 individuals from 27,234 families

Kurunegala District: 88,899 individuals from 26,474 families

Mannar District: 77,694 individuals from 23,704 families

Kegalle District: 83,482 individuals from 23,324 families

Anuradhapura District: 74,084 individuals from 22,562 families

Badulla District: 73,547 individuals from 22,257 families

Ratnapura District: 74,277 individuals from 19,092 families

The DMC also reports that the death toll resulting from the prevailing disaster has risen to 640.

The highest number of deaths due to the recent adverse weather has been reported from the Kandy District, which has recorded 234 fatalities.

The second highest number of deaths has been reported from the Badulla District, which is 90, the DMC has stated in its latest report issued this afternoon (12).

This is followed by 89 deaths in Nuwara Eliya, 61 in Kurunegala, 36 in Puttalam, 32 in Kegalle, and 29 in Matale District.

According to the report, 82,813 people belonging to 26,103 families are currently staying in 847 displacement camps across the island.

The largest number of safety shelters have been established in the Kandy District, where 27,227 people belonging to 7,952 families are staying in 279 camps.

The Nuwara Eliya District records the second-largest number of camps, with 20,825 individuals from 6,652 families staying in 211 safe locations.

The report further states that 147 safe locations have been set up in the Badulla District, accommodating 17,444 individuals from 5,856 families, while 104 safe locations established in the Kegalle District are housing 8,658 individuals from 2,980 families.