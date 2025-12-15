A defect in the braking system has been observed in the vehicle of former Speaker and National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Asoka Ranwala which was involved in an accident on Thursday (11) in Sapugaskanda, police stated.

The medical report of MP Asoka Ranwala, who was involved in the accident in which at least three people sustained injuries, has not yet been received by police according to Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler.

The Media Spokesperson stated that Police have so far received only the vehicle inspection report relating to the accident involving MP Ranwala.

Accordingly, the vehicle inspection report has indicated that the vehicle driven by MP Asoka Ranwala had not been properly maintained and that there was a defect in the braking system.

The Police Media Spokesperson noted that legal action against Parliamentarian Asoka Ranwala would be determined after the medical report is received.

On Thursday night, the jeep driven by MP Asoka Ranwala collided with a car and a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to the MP and three other persons, including a six-month-old infant who was travelling in the other vehicle.

MP Asoka Ranwala was arrested in connection with the incident and was subsequently released on bail.

Meanwhile, Ada Derana did not receive a response to the inquiries made from the Acting Director of the Colombo National Hospital regarding the medical report of MP Asoka Ranwala.

Subsequent inquiries made from the Officer-in-Charge of the Sapugaskanda Police Station confirmed that the medical report has not yet been received by Police.

Police further stated that the blood samples of MP Asoka Ranwala have been forwarded to the Government Analyst for examination.

The accident was reported on December 11 when the jeep in which the former Speaker was travelling collided with a car in Denimulla, Sapugaskanda.

A 25-year-old woman, her six-month-old infant and 55-year-old mother, who were travelling in the car, sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The MP, who was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, was taken into police custody on December 12 on charges of dangerous driving and failing to prevent an accident.

He was subsequently granted bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court on the same day, on a cash bail of Rs. 200,000.