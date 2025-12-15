Special security arrangement in urban areas and places of worship, 2,500 police personnel deployed in Western Province

Special security arrangement in urban areas and places of worship, 2,500 police personnel deployed in Western Province

December 15, 2025   03:58 pm

Special police security arrangements have been made in urban areas and places of worship in view of the upcoming festive season, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler stated.

Speaking to media today (15), ASP Wootler said that an additional 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for the operation in the Western Province alone.

The Police Spokesperson noted in view of the festive season, the Inspector General of Police has issued a special directive to all police stations to ensure security in cities, at places of worship and in areas with large public gatherings, including shopping complexes.

Accordingly, members of the public have been advised to exercise caution when parking their vehicles or motorcycles and to avoid leaving valuables or money inside them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler said, “if any suspicious individual or activity is observed, the nearest police officer should be informed immediately. During this festive season, a large number of police officers in civil will be deployed for your assistance and protection. Intelligence officers will also be on duty. The Sri Lanka Police, the Special Task Force, and the Tri-Forces remain fully prepared to ensure public safety.”

