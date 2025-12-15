Nutrition allowance to be provided to expectant mothers from tomorrow

The Rs. 5,000 nutrition allowance proposed for expectant mothers in view of the prevailing disaster situation and the upcoming festive season will be disbursed from tomorrow (16).

The distribution ceremony of the nutrition allowance will be symbolically held under the leadership of Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Medical Officer of Health office in Wellawatta.

The allowance, which will be provided only once, will be given to expectant mothers who were registered at maternal clinics on or before November 30, 2025.

The distribution will take place through the Divisional Secretariat offices, under a program of the National Secretariat for Early Childhood Development, which operates under the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.