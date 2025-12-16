Govt to allocate Rs. 150 million to implement e-Court Project

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to provide Rs. 150 million to the Judicial Service Commission from the provisions allocated under the Clean Sri Lanka Project to implement the e-Court Project to Digitize the Judicial System.

The Government has reportedly identified the digitalization of the judicial system of Sri Lanka as a national priority strategy and under the first phase of the digital transformation process, a website has been launched for the Supreme Court and an electronic system has been introduced to manage its case files.

The e-Court Project is expected to adapt and use the website and e-CMS system developed for the Supreme Court to all courts across the island, including the Court of Appeal, the Judicial Service Commission and the Institute of Judges.

The government has planned to establish a national judicial data network as it will help to overcome the long-term problems of case delays, lack of data transparency, and procedural inefficiencies that hinder timely access to justice faced by the country’s judicial system, Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa noted.

Accordingly, in order to implement the e-Court Project effectively and efficiently, in line with the International Monetary Fund’s Reform Agenda 2026-2030 Public Investment Program and the Clean Sri Lanka Strategy, the Cabinet has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to provide a provision of Rs. 150 million to the Judicial Service Commission.