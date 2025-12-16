Paddy Marketing Board to release rice stocks through Sathosa and cooperative network

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to process paddy stocks purchased by the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) and release the rice to the market.

The Paddy Marketing Board that purchased paddy during the last Yala season using the funds of Rs. 6,000 million allocated to the Paddy Marketing Board in the year 2025 is currently stored in the warehouses belonging to the Paddy Marketing Board.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the joint proposal presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation and the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development to take necessary steps for the said paddy stocks to be milled by the paddy mill owners registered with the Paddy Marketing Board for the year 2025 and released to the market through the Lak Sathosa and cooperative network.