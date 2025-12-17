Foreign-made firearm and ammunition recovered based on Kehelbaddara Padmes testimony

December 17, 2025   07:17 am

A foreign-manufactured firearm and a stock of ammunition have been recovered based on information revealed during the interrogation of an underworld gang member known as “Kehelbaddara Padme”, who is currently being held under a detention order.

Officers of the Commercial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) uncovered that a firearm and other property belonging to the suspect had been concealed in the country under the custody of another organized criminal who is currently overseas.

Accordingly, a foreign-manufactured pistol, two magazines used for T-56 weapons and 267 rounds of live T-56 ammunition were recovered.

The items were found hidden in a temporarily constructed room located along a road between Enderamulla and the Colombo–Negombo main road, following a search conducted by officers.

The operation was carried out by CID officers with the assistance of personnel from the Special Task Force (STF) Kelaniya camp.

The suspect, “Kehelbaddara Padme,” an organized criminal who was brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia, is currently being held under a detention order while further investigations are ongoing.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department.

