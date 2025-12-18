PM Harini appreciates timely assistance by China for disaster response efforts

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has expressed her appreciation for the timely assistance extended by the Government of China during Sri Lanka’s recent disaster response efforts.

This was conveyed during an official meeting held between Wang Dongming, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China and Prime Minister Amarasuriya at the Parliament complex.

During the meeting, the long-standing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and China and areas for further cooperation were discussed, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has noted that Sri Lanka has now transitioned from the emergency rescue phase to the post-disaster recovery and reconstruction phase. She also acknowledged the support provided by volunteers and the international community during the rescue operations.

Expressing his condolences to those affected by the recent disaster in Sri Lanka, Vice Chairman Wang Dongming stated that, following China’s assistance during the rescue phase, support would also be extended during the recovery and reconstruction phase. He reaffirmed China’s continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s social and economic development and expressed China’s readiness to work closely with Sri Lanka in regional and international affairs.

Special attention was paid to the matters discussed during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China, including support for the provision of school uniforms and fertiliser assistance, technical cooperation in digital education, road development initiatives, and continued progress in the fields of education, health, and culture.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual trust, understanding, and long-standing friendship, the Office of the Prime Minister added.