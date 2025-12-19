National Hospitals Deputy Director Dr. Bellana suspended from duties

National Hospitals Deputy Director Dr. Bellana suspended from duties

December 19, 2025   09:05 am

Measures have been taken to suspend the official duties of Dr. Rukshan Bellana, who served as the Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

The relevant letter has been issued under the official letterhead of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

According to preliminary investigations carried out by the Ministry, Dr. Bellana, while serving as a government official in a position of responsibility, is alleged to have made statements through various media platforms that gave rise to a controversial situation within the country and contributed to public unrest.

The letter further notes that disciplinary proceedings will be will be taken in this regard in the future.

Responding to an inquiry by Ada Derana, Dr. Rukshan Bellana stated that he had been suspended from his duties pending a disciplinary investigation.

