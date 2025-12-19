Unofficial Magistrate: BASL condemns Kaduwela Mayors claim

December 19, 2025   03:39 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) today expressed its deep concern regarding the treatment of an Attorney-at-Law who “faced obstruction and hindrance” while representing an Animal Welfare Association at an inquiry conducted by the Mayor of the Kaduwela Municipal Council, Ranjan Jayalal Perera. 

As evidenced by audio recordings circulating on social media and reported by the media, the Mayor is heard claiming to be an ‘Unofficial Magistrate’, implying that he was exercising judicial authority, the BASL said in a statement. 

“Such a claim is wholly erroneous and misconceived, as the Mayor was not, at the time, acting under the authority of any Magistrate or judicial capacity,” it said. 

The BASL strongly condemned the conduct of the Mayor of Kaduwela and said it views this incident as a serious interference with the professional duties and independence of an Attorney-at Law.

