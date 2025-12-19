Rs. 500 billion Supplementary Estimate approved in Parliament

Rs. 500 billion Supplementary Estimate approved in Parliament

December 19, 2025   06:20 pm

The Supplementary Estimate of Rs. 500 billion to restore the livelihoods of those affected by the sudden disaster situation and to rebuild destroyed infrastructure, presented to Parliament yesterday for the approval of Parliament, was approved in Parliament today (19). 

The said Supplementary Estimate was presented to Parliament yesterday (18) by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Accordingly, following the debate held today from 10.00 a.m. to 6.10 p.m., the Supplementary Estimate of Rs. 500 billion was approved without a vote.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is also the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, also attended Parliament today (19) to participate in the debate held to secure approval for the supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)