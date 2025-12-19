Rs. 500 billion Supplementary Estimate approved in Parliament

The Supplementary Estimate of Rs. 500 billion to restore the livelihoods of those affected by the sudden disaster situation and to rebuild destroyed infrastructure, presented to Parliament yesterday for the approval of Parliament, was approved in Parliament today (19).

The said Supplementary Estimate was presented to Parliament yesterday (18) by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Accordingly, following the debate held today from 10.00 a.m. to 6.10 p.m., the Supplementary Estimate of Rs. 500 billion was approved without a vote.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is also the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, also attended Parliament today (19) to participate in the debate held to secure approval for the supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion.