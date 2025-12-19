Flood warning extended for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin

Flood warning extended for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin

December 19, 2025   07:19 pm

The Department of Irrigation has announced that the flood warning issued for several low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River Basin has been extended for a further 24 hours.

Accordingly, this warning will be in effect until 5.30 p.m. tomorrow (20).

The warning was initially issued yesterday (18) due to the risk of minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall in parts of the Mahaweli catchment areas and the release of water from reservoirs located upstream in the Mahaweli Valley.

Accordingly, residents in low-lying areas of the Kinniya, Muttur, Kantale, Seruvila, Welikanda, Lankapura, Thamankaduwa, and Dimbulagala Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) have been advised to be vigilant to possible flooding.

The Department further noted that there is a risk of inundation along the Batticaloa - Polonnaruwa Road from the Gallella area, the access road to the Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara, and surrounding areas of the Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara.

In view of the prevailing situation, the Irrigation Department has urged devotees traveling to the Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara over the next few days, residents living near the Mahaweli River, as well as vehicle drivers using roads passing through these vulnerable areas, to exercise heightened caution and take all necessary measures to ensure their safety amid potential flooding.

