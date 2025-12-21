Officers withdraw from disaster relief operations in Kalpitiya due to threats and attacks

Government officers attached to the Kalpitiya Divisional Secretariat have temporarily withdrawn from disaster relief distribution activities.

They have reportedly withdrawn from activities after a group of individuals allegedly attacked officers while they were discharging their duties, causing disruption to the relief operations.

According to Nandana Ranasinghe, the President of the Sri Lanka United Grama Niladhari Association (SLUGNA), officers have decided not to participate in relief distribution until adequate security is provided.

Nandana Ranasinghe claimed that five Grama Niladhari officers who were involved in relief distribution in the Kalpitiya Divisional Secretariat were physically attacked.

He added four others received threats at their workplaces and homes from relief beneficiaries.

Ranasinghe said, “Most of this anger stems from discrepancies in the official documents issued by the government, which has caused frustration among the people when collecting aid.”

He added, “We are clearly telling the government that, in addition to media statements, a detailed and understandable circular explaining the aid distribution process should be issued to the public. Furthermore, government officers involved in relief distribution must be provided with adequate security. Until a clear solution is provided, all government officers in the Kalpitiya Divisional Secretariat have temporarily withdrawn from the disaster relief operations.”

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Kalpitiya Divisional Secretary, P.G.S.N. Priyadarshani stated that lack of proper understanding among the public about the government-provided relief has led to threats and attacks against officers.