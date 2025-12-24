Detention order issued on Sampath Manamperi extended

Sampath Manamperi, who is currently in the custody of the Police Western Province North Crimes Division over allegations of concealing two containers of raw materials allegedly used in the production of the drug crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and possession of weapons, was produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Accordingly, the police officers requested court to issue a further detention order for a period of 90 days to detain and question Sampath Manamperi.

Subsequently, he was ordered to be detained until March 20, 2026.