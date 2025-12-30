Inquiry launched after Grade 6 English language module contained reference to inappropriate website

Inquiry launched after Grade 6 English language module contained reference to inappropriate website

December 30, 2025   07:02 pm

The distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module has been suspended with immediate effect following the confirmation that it contained a reference to an inappropriate website, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The Education Ministry said following a complaint alleging that a reference identifying an inappropriate website name had been included in the newly printed module, an investigation was launched.

The module in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and has already been printed.

The Ministry noted that it expects to file a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tomorrow regarding the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)