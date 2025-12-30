Inquiry launched after Grade 6 English language module contained reference to inappropriate website

The distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module has been suspended with immediate effect following the confirmation that it contained a reference to an inappropriate website, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The Education Ministry said following a complaint alleging that a reference identifying an inappropriate website name had been included in the newly printed module, an investigation was launched.

The module in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and has already been printed.

The Ministry noted that it expects to file a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tomorrow regarding the matter.