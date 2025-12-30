Ex- Minister Dullas writes to Donald Trump seeking tariff reduction on Sri Lankan imports

Former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma has directed a letter to US President Donald Trump seeking a reduction in tariffs on Sri Lankan imports from the current levels to 12% for a period of one year.

In his letter, former Minister Alahapperuma has also extended his gratitude for the generous and timely assistance provided by the United States government in response to the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

The $2 million in emergency aid, along with the deployment of military airlift capabilities to deliver essential relief supplies, has been instrumental in supporting the ongoing relief efforts amid the unprecedented natural disaster, the former Minister stated in his letter to US President Trump.

Considering the devastation caused to the country and the people, especially children, former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma urged the US President to consider reducing the existing tariff rate.

The targeted relief would significantly bolster Sri Lanka’s economic recovery by supporting key export sectors, enabling us to rebuild infrastructure, restore livelihoods, and provide essential services directly benefiting the children who are in desperate need during this critical time, the former Minister noted.

Former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma noted that if the US government agrees to reduce the tariff rate, the annual financial value of such relief would exceed the value of a single tranche of funding provided to Sri Lanka by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The former Minister said as Sri Lanka strives to stand firmly on its feet once more following this immense challenge, such an act of kindness and solidarity would make an extraordinary difference to all Sri Lankans.