Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate irregularities at the Colombo Municipal Council

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry has been appointed to investigate, examine, and report on alleged corruption and irregularities said to have taken place at the Colombo Municipal Council.

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has named former High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, Chartered Accountant E. R. M. S. H. Ekanayake and former Senior Superintendent of Police D. S. Wickramasinghe as members of the Commission.

The Gazette extraordinary in this regard has been issued under the signature of the Secretary to the President.

The Commission has been mandated to investigate alleged acts of corruption, fraud, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misappropriation of property that are said to have occurred within the Colombo Municipal Council during the period from 2010 to 2025.