First sitting of Parliament for the New Year on January 6

Parliamentary business for the first sitting week of Parliament for January 2026 was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business meeting held today (31) under the chairmanship of the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to convene from January 6th to 9th, the Secretary-General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., the Regulations under the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2371/35, and the Regulations under the Fishermen’s Pension and Social Security Benefit Scheme Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2428/13 has been scheduled to be taken up for debate. Subsequently, from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Resolution under the Public Security Ordinance pertaining to the Proclamation published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2468/45 dated 28.12.2025 has been decided to be taken up for debate. However, opposition Members of Parliament informed the Committee that the time allocated for debating this Resolution does not be suffice.

Further, at 5.30 p.m. on the same day, Resolution for the appointment of a Select Committee of Parliament to look into and report to Parliament on the matter of selecting the Electoral System under which the Provincial Council Elections should be held and submit its proposals and recommendations in that regard has been scheduled to be approved, the statement added.

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions to be asked from the Prime Minister, and the time from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Subsequently, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission (Amendment) Bill has been scheduled. Thereafter, at 5.00 p.m., it has been decided to approve Resolutions under the Essential Public Services Act without debate. The time from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., two Regulations published in Extraordinary Gazettes Nos. 2455/29 and 2452/40 under the Motor Traffic Act (Chapter 203) has been scheduled to be taken up for debate. Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government is scheduled to be taken up for debate.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 3.00 p.m., the Regulation under the Shop and Office Employees (Regulation of Employment and Remuneration) Act (Chapter 129) has been decided to be taken up for debate. Subsequently, from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Regulations published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2465/07 under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act has been scheduled to be taken up for debate. Thereafter, time up to 5.30 p.m. has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time.