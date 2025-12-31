Legendary singer Latha Walpola laid to rest with state honours

The final rites of the late veteran singer Kalasoori Latha Walpola, revered as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Music,” concluded with state patronage this evening (31) at the Borella General Cemetery in Colombo.

Earlier today, her mortal remains were placed at the Independence Square in Colombo, allowing the general public to pay their last respect until 2.00 p.m.

Religious observances were held thereafter, following which the remains were taken to the Borella General Cemetery for the final rites.

The Sri Lankan icon Latha Walpola passed away on December 27 at the age of 91.

Born in 1934 as Rita Genevieve Fernando, she rose to prominence under the name Latha Walpola and became one of the most celebrated voices in Sri Lankan music and cinema.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Sri Lankan music, as the nation bids farewell to an enduring cultural icon.