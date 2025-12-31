Legendary singer Latha Walpola laid to rest with state honours

Legendary singer Latha Walpola laid to rest with state honours

December 31, 2025   05:10 pm

The final rites of the late veteran singer Kalasoori Latha Walpola, revered as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Music,” concluded with state patronage this evening (31) at the Borella General Cemetery in Colombo.

Earlier today, her mortal remains were placed at the Independence Square in Colombo, allowing the general public to pay their last respect until 2.00 p.m. 

Religious observances were held thereafter, following which the remains were taken to the Borella General Cemetery for the final rites.

The Sri Lankan icon Latha Walpola passed away on December 27 at the age of 91. 

Born in 1934 as Rita Genevieve Fernando, she rose to prominence under the name Latha Walpola and became one of the most celebrated voices in Sri Lankan music and cinema.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Sri Lankan music, as the nation bids farewell to an enduring cultural icon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Commotion at Galle and Dehiwala MCs during annual budget vote (English)

Commotion at Galle and Dehiwala MCs during annual budget vote (English)

Dy Minister highlights impressive economic gains after Customs surpassed revenue target in 2025 (English)

Dy Minister highlights impressive economic gains after Customs surpassed revenue target in 2025 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)