Pakistan tour profit to be donated to Rebuilding Sri Lanka program  SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that it will dedicate the upcoming Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka to promoting the government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ program.

Accordingly, several measures will be implemented throughout the series to raise public awareness of the program, the SLC said in a statement.

One such initiative will be the donation of the tour profit, which will be generated from the ‘Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka,’ to the government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ program.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it will also promote the #VisitSriLanka hashtag at match venues to promote Sri Lanka to the global audience.

The decision was taken by the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee, headed by Mr. Shammi Silva, as part of SLC’s efforts to support the government’s recovery and rehabilitation initiatives following the devastation caused by the Ditwah Cyclone, the statement said.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to be played on 07, 09, and 11 January 2026 in Dambulla.