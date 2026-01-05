Disciplinary action taken against 500 police officers over drug-related offences: IGP

January 5, 2026   01:40 pm

Disciplinary action has been taken against approximately 500 police officers in connection with drug-related offences, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya has stated.

The IGP further stated that steps have also been taken to dismiss a number of police officers from service due to their involvement in drug-related crimes.

The Inspector General of Police made these remarks while attending the passing-out ceremony of police officers held at the Sri Lanka Police College grounds in Anuradhapura.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that the present government has implemented several measures to eradicate underworld activities, organized crime and drugs from the country.

Addressing the gathering, both the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs and the Inspector General of Police congratulated the newly commissioned officers and emphasized the importance of professionalism, discipline, integrity, and dedication in building a successful career in police service.

