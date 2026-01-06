Parliament to convene today for first sitting of 2026

Parliament is scheduled to convene today (06) for the first time this year.

According to the Parliamentary Secretariat, Parliament will meet at 9.30 a.m. under the patronage of Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

During today’s sitting, regulations under the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act and regulations under the Fishermen’s Pension and Social Security Benefit Scheme Act, are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

In addition, a resolution related to the proclamation issued under the Public Security Ordinance, which was declared through an Extraordinary Gazette on December 28, is also due to be debated.

Furthermore, a resolution seeking approval to establish a Parliamentary Select Committee tasked with examining the electoral system under which Provincial Council elections should be conducted, and to make proposals and recommendations in this regard, is scheduled to be presented to Parliament today, the Parliamentary Secretariat said.

Parliament is scheduled to sit until January 09, 2026, during which several Bills are also expected to be presented and passed.