Parliament to convene today for first sitting of 2026

Parliament to convene today for first sitting of 2026

January 6, 2026   07:06 am

Parliament is scheduled to convene today (06) for the first time this year.

According to the Parliamentary Secretariat, Parliament will meet at 9.30 a.m. under the patronage of Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

During today’s sitting, regulations under the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act and regulations under the Fishermen’s Pension and Social Security Benefit Scheme Act, are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

In addition, a resolution related to the proclamation issued under the Public Security Ordinance, which was declared through an Extraordinary Gazette on December 28, is also due to be debated.

Furthermore, a resolution seeking approval to establish a Parliamentary Select Committee tasked with examining the electoral system under which Provincial Council elections should be conducted, and to make proposals and recommendations in this regard, is scheduled to be presented to Parliament today, the Parliamentary Secretariat said.

Parliament is scheduled to sit until January 09, 2026, during which several Bills are also expected to be presented and passed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)