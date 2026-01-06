Sri Lanka Police launch special traffic monitoring strategies for 2026

Sri Lanka Police have launched special traffic monitoring strategies for 2026 to curb the rising number of road accidents and to improve public safety in the country, Police Media Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler said.

Addressing the issue, he stated that traffic accidents have become a serious challenge for the Sri Lanka Police, affecting drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike.

Under directives from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), enhanced enforcement and monitoring measures have been implemented across the country to ensure stricter compliance with traffic regulations, ASP Wootler said.

He noted that Sri Lanka has 608 police stations and 47 territorial police divisions, all of which are prepared to assist and guide the public on traffic-related matters.

The police spokesman explained that, as part of the 2026 initiative, more than 9,000 police officers have been deployed nationwide to enforce traffic laws. All police divisions have been issued speed detection guns, and police stations are being equipped with modern devices to identify drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In addition, over 400 CCTV cameras have been installed across Colombo and the Western Province to monitor traffic flow. Plans are also underway to introduce body-worn cameras for police officers to ensure proper identification and prosecution of offenders, he added.

According to police statistics, around 85 percent of traffic accidents occur due to irresponsible driver behavior, lack of discipline, and disregard for the rights of other road users.

He emphasized that impatience and reckless attitudes among drivers are major contributing factors. The remaining 15 percent of accidents are attributed to mechanical or technical defects in vehicles, including poor tyre and brake conditions, faulty lighting systems, and overall vehicle unfitness.

“With the initiatives of the Sri Lanka Police in the year 2026, we will observe and we request the drivers to keep both hands on the steering wheel whilst driving and each and every driver should follow the white lines,” he said.

The police spokesman urged drivers to adhere strictly to road rules, including keeping both hands on the steering wheel, following lane markings, avoiding crossing single or double white lines, and refraining from reckless overtaking and overloading.

He stressed the importance of wearing seat belts, maintaining safe distances between vehicles, and complying with speed limits applicable to different vehicle categories.

Highlighting the dangers of speeding, he explained that a vehicle traveling at 30 km/h requires at least 10 to 12 meters to stop in an emergency, while vehicles traveling at higher speeds require significantly longer distances. He warned that reaction time delays can prove fatal, reiterating that while speed may be thrilling, it can also be deadly.

The Police Media Spokesman also reminded the public of the e-Traffic Act, under which members of the public can report dangerous or undisciplined driving to Police Headquarters, enabling legal action against offenders.

“And also the public is also being directed once again with regard to the e-Traffic Act which is in operation and the Inspector General Police have taken more interest on the e-Traffic Act where any public, if he observes of any driver, his conduct, of hisdiscipline, he or she could report through the e-Traffic Act to the police headquarters, enabling the police headquarters to take stern legal action against those drivers,” he said.

Referring to recent statistics, ASP Wootler revealed that 2,388 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2024, while 2,710 fatalities were recorded in 2025—an increase of 322 deaths.

Concluding his statement, he said the Sri Lanka Police is taking stern action against drunken driving, speeding, dangerous and careless driving, and traffic indiscipline.

He emphasized that public cooperation is essential in 2026 to reduce accident rates, save lives, and ensure safer travel for all road users.