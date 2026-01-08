Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into deep depression, Showers above 100 mm predicted in several areas

The depression over the Bay of Bengal, located to the southeast of Sri Lanka, was centered near latitude 5.3°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 490 km southeast of Pottuvil, at 11:30 p.m. yesterday (07).

It is expected to move west-northwestwards and towards the eastern coast of the island during next 24 hours.

This system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, Central and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the Island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces. Fairly Heavy falls about (50 - 75) mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island.

Strong winds about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.