500 tabs issued to police officers in line with introduction of new digital insurance card

A total of 500 tablet devices have been issued to traffic police officers in the Western Province, enabling efficient access to the enhanced Sri Lanka Police Road Accident Data Management System and facilitating the verification of the new digital insurance e-card (e-card).

The annual plastic insurance card currently issued by insurance companies to vehicle owners will be phased out in the near future, Sri Lanka Police have announced, Accordingly, steps have been taken to introduce a permanent digital insurance card, developed under the guidance of the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (IRCSL).

A special awareness programme was organized by the Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka to brief police officers engaged in road-side insurance verification, along with senior police officials including the Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya.

The event was held at the auditorium of the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

The programme was attended by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, and the Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya. The Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, Dr. Ajith Ravindra de Mel, delivered the keynote address, outlining the objectives and advantages of the new digital insurance system.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. de Mel emphasized that the introduction of the digital insurance card would help resolve several longstanding issues within the insurance sector, including environmental pollution caused by the annual disposal of plastic cards, the substantial financial costs involved in producing physical cards, and other operational challenges faced by the industry.