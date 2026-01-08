500 tabs issued to police officers in line with introduction of new digital insurance card

500 tabs issued to police officers in line with introduction of new digital insurance card

January 8, 2026   01:48 pm

A total of 500 tablet devices have been issued to traffic police officers in the Western Province, enabling efficient access to the enhanced Sri Lanka Police Road Accident Data Management System and facilitating the verification of the new digital insurance e-card (e-card).

The annual plastic insurance card currently issued by insurance companies to vehicle owners will be phased out in the near future, Sri Lanka Police have announced, Accordingly, steps have been taken to introduce a permanent digital insurance card, developed under the guidance of the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (IRCSL).

A special awareness programme was organized by the Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka to brief police officers engaged in road-side insurance verification, along with senior police officials including the Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya.

The event was held at the auditorium of the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

The programme was attended by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, and the Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya. The Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, Dr. Ajith Ravindra de Mel, delivered the keynote address, outlining the objectives and advantages of the new digital insurance system.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. de Mel emphasized that the introduction of the digital insurance card would help resolve several longstanding issues within the insurance sector, including environmental pollution caused by the annual disposal of plastic cards, the substantial financial costs involved in producing physical cards, and other operational challenges faced by the industry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)