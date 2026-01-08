Discussions held with foreign unis on establishing technology R&D institution in Sri Lanka

A discussion has been held focusing on several key proposals, including the establishment of a technology research and development institution in Sri Lanka aimed at strengthening international academic collaboration and innovation-driven research.

The discussion was held yesterday (07) at the Parliamentary Complex between representatives of the University of Oulu in Finland, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, together with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne.

Accordingly, attention was also given to exploring opportunities to enhance Sri Lanka’s digital research ecosystem and to position the country as a regional hub for next-generation technologies, the Ministry of Digital Economy said in a statement.

Presentations were made on cutting-edge research initiatives, including the 6G Flagship Programme of the University of Oulu and the innovation ecosystem of IIT Madras.

With a strong focus on advancing innovation, fostering global partnerships, and supporting Sri Lanka’s digital economic transformation, the discussion marked the beginning of a comprehensive dialogue on the objectives, structure, and long-term impact of the proposed facility, the statement said.

Also present at the discussion were Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya; Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Waruna Sri Dhanapala; Chairman of SLT-Mobitel, Dr. Mothilal de Silva; Professor Ari Pouttu of the University of Oulu (joining virtually); Professor David Koilpillai, Professor Nandana Rajatheva, and Professor Shankar Mahachary Raman of IIT Madras; Kithsiri Liyanage (University of Peradeniya), along with several government officials.