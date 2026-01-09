Deep depression in Bay of Bengal moves closer to Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology states that the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, located to the southeast of Sri Lanka (at 06:00 a.m. on 9 January 2026, about 170 km east of Batticaloa), is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Sri Lankan coast between Pottuvil and Trincomalee by this evening (09).

Accordingly, showery and windy conditions over the island—particularly in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces—are expected to intensify.

A previous red alert issued today by the Met. Department indicated that the deep depression, located to the southeast of Sri Lanka, was about 200 km southeast of Batticaloa at 04:00 a.m. on the same day.

TCA_26010903_EN by Adaderana Online