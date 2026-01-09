Deep depression in Bay of Bengal moves closer to Sri Lanka

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal moves closer to Sri Lanka

January 9, 2026   09:26 am

The Department of Meteorology states that the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, located to the southeast of Sri Lanka (at 06:00 a.m. on 9 January 2026, about 170 km east of Batticaloa), is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Sri Lankan coast between Pottuvil and Trincomalee by this evening (09).

Accordingly, showery and windy conditions over the island—particularly in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces—are expected to intensify.

A previous red alert issued today by the Met. Department indicated that the deep depression, located to the southeast of Sri Lanka, was about 200 km southeast of Batticaloa at 04:00 a.m. on the same day.

 

TCA_26010903_EN by Adaderana Online

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces as deep depression nears Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces as deep depression nears Sri Lanka (English)

PM Harini briefs Chief Prelates on education reforms and Grade 6 module controversy (English)

PM Harini briefs Chief Prelates on education reforms and Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Parliament debates Grade 6 English module issue and new narcotics rules (English)

Parliament debates Grade 6 English module issue and new narcotics rules (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)