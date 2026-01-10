Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to cross Mullaitivu Coast; heavy rain and winds expected

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to cross Mullaitivu Coast; heavy rain and winds expected

January 10, 2026   03:30 pm

The Department of Meteorology reports that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located about 20 km east of Mullaitivu at 11:30 a.m. today (10).

The system is expected to cross the Mullaitivu coast later this evening and is likely to weaken into a low-pressure area by tomorrow.

Very strong winds of about 50–60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, can be expected at times over the Northern Province, the Met. Department said, issuing a strong wind advisory for the next 24 hours.

Strong winds of about 40–50 km/h may occur at times over the North Western Province and in the Matale, Trincomalee, and Nuwara Eliya districts, it said.

Cloudy skies are expected over the northern half of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province and in the Puttalam, Anuradhapura, and Trincomalee districts, with a heavy rain advisory in effect for the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some locations in the Northern Province, it added.

