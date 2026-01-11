Low pressure area over Gulf of Mannar weakens further

The low pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar in Sri Lanka is weakening further. Therefore, the influence of this system on the island’s weather is further gradually reducing, the Department of Meteorology announced.

The warning issued to prevent fishing and naval activities in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanthurai is withdrawn, it said.

The warning issued to prevent multi-day fishing boats and naval activities in the deep southwest Bay of Bengal Sea areas is also withdrawn.

Winds will be Easterly to north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph, the Met. Department said.

However, the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.