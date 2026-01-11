Low pressure area over Gulf of Mannar weakens further

Low pressure area over Gulf of Mannar weakens further

January 11, 2026   06:40 am

The low pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar in Sri Lanka is weakening further. Therefore, the influence of this system on the island’s weather is further gradually reducing, the Department of Meteorology announced. 

The warning issued to prevent fishing and naval activities in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanthurai is withdrawn, it said. 

The warning issued to prevent multi-day fishing boats and naval activities in the deep southwest Bay of Bengal Sea areas is also withdrawn. 

Winds will be Easterly to north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph, the Met. Department said.

However, the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Opposition parties stage protest against proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition parties stage protest against proposed education reforms (English)

More details revealed after restaurant owner shot dead by gunmen in Dehiwala (English)

More details revealed after restaurant owner shot dead by gunmen in Dehiwala (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to weaken and cross coast line close to Mullaitivu (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to weaken and cross coast line close to Mullaitivu (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)

Ex-minister Johnston Fernando and sons further remanded (English)

Ex-minister Johnston Fernando and sons further remanded (English)