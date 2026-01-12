Mogo Studios has released the trailer of Sri Lanka’s first animated film for a global audience, “The Secret of the Moonstone”.

The film is set for a worldwide release shortly.

Set in a futuristic Colombo, the story follows a young boy named Lucky and his best friend, Taniya, as they embark on a thrilling adventure into Sri Lanka’s mystical forests to uncover the lost Book of Wisdom belonging to Lucky’s ancestor, Maha Dena Muttha. The book is protected by a magical creature named Nila. Their journey is complicated by the interference of a longtime adversary, Chandi, as the protagonists navigate a world that blends advanced technology with timeless folklore, rallying allies to reclaim a legacy of wisdom and friendship.

Mogo Studios is a company dedicated to creating compelling narratives through the art of animation. It is Sri Lanka’s largest and No. 1 award-winning animation studio, and the country’s first real-time, feature-producing animation company. The studio also operates one of the world’s leading motion capture systems, Vicon, reinforcing its position at the forefront of animation technology.

