Mogo Studios releases trailer of Sri Lankas first animated film for global audience

January 12, 2026   02:00 pm

Mogo Studios has released the trailer of Sri Lanka’s first animated film for a global audience, “The Secret of the Moonstone”. 

The film is set for a worldwide release shortly.

Set in a futuristic Colombo, the story follows a young boy named Lucky and his best friend, Taniya, as they embark on a thrilling adventure into Sri Lanka’s mystical forests to uncover the lost Book of Wisdom belonging to Lucky’s ancestor, Maha Dena Muttha. The book is protected by a magical creature named Nila. Their journey is complicated by the interference of a longtime adversary, Chandi, as the protagonists navigate a world that blends advanced technology with timeless folklore, rallying allies to reclaim a legacy of wisdom and friendship.

Mogo Studios is a company dedicated to creating compelling narratives through the art of animation. It is Sri Lanka’s largest and No. 1 award-winning animation studio, and the country’s first real-time, feature-producing animation company. The studio also operates one of the world’s leading motion capture systems, Vicon, reinforcing its position at the forefront of animation technology.

The trailer of the film is available for viewing above.

