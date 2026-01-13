Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

January 13, 2026   05:50 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Uva, Eastern and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and
North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 pm. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

