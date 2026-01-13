Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027 - Cabinet Spokesman

A decision has been taken to defer the proposed education reforms related to Grade 6 until 2027, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has stated.

The decision was taken during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting held yesterday.

The Minister noted that considering the issues surrounding the Grade English module and several other matters, the government has decided to not to implement the proposed education reforms concerning Grade 6 students.

However, reforms proposed for Grade 1 students will be implemented as planned this year, Minister Jayatissa added.