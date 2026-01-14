Prevailing showery conditions to reduce from tomorrow

The prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to reduce from tomorrow (15), the Department of Meteorology stated.

A few showers are likely in the Uva, Eastern and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Western province and in Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

General public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, a few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph, the Met. Department noted.

However, wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate, it added.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.