Train services to Palaviya to resume after 53 days

Steps have been taken to resume train services from Colombo to Palaviya starting tomorrow (19), the Department of Railways has announced.

Due to cyclone Ditwah, a number of railway lines across the country were damaged. The railway track from Negombo to Puttalam also suffered severe damage as a result of the cyclone.

The railway track near the Bathulu Oya bridge between Chilaw and Puttalam was also completely destroyed after being hit by a massive flow of water.

After reconstructing the severely damaged section in Mahawewa, train services resumed up to Chilaw in recent days.

The Railway Department has now carried out repairs on the remaining damaged sections of the Puttalam railway line.

Accordingly, the Department of Railways noted that maintenance work was completed today (18), and that steps have been taken to operate the office train up to Palaviya tomorrow (19) morning, after a lapse of 53 days.