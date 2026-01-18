Defeated political forces attempting to reignite ethnic divisions  Dy Minister

Defeated political movements are making attempts to once again instigate ethnic divisions within the country, Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara has stated.

Such attempts must be foiled through a united front, the Deputy Minister emphasized.

He made these remarks while participating in the Thai Pongal celebration held at the Gothatuwa Wetland Park.

Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara further stated:

“Although defeated political movements and politicians rejected by the people may make various attempts to revive ethnic divisions, it is our responsibility as citizens to unite and defeat such efforts. This cannot be achieved by remaining passive.

Citizens must remain vigilant and speak the truth. Even if attempts are made to reintroduce a defeated group that has been completely rejected by the people and is incompatible with the country, it must be clearly stated that the progressive people of this nation are not prepared to reverse the achievements they have secured.”