Late Nandana Gunathilake to be laid to rest tomorrow

January 20, 2026   07:08 pm

The burial of the late Nandana Gunathilake is set to take place following a decision taken by his family.

Speaking to media, his sister stated that the decision was made in light of a complaint previously lodged by Gunathilake concerning a politically motivated threat to his life. 

She noted that considerations related to security and prevailing circumstances influenced the family’s decision.

The final rites of late Nandana Gunathilake are scheduled to be conducted tomorrow at the Wadduwa Public Playground.

Former Minister Nandana Gunathilake passed away at the age of 64, while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital on Sunday (18).

As a senior member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Gunathilake contested the 1999 presidential election as the JVP’s candidate and secured the third highest votes.

While representing the JVP, he later entered Parliament from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) and held the positions of Acting Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and Minister of Tourism.

He then left the JVP and joined the United National Party (UNP) in 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Panadura Urban Council.

Nandana Gunathilake later joined the New Democratic Front (NDF).

