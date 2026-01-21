PM Harini holds discussions with ADB President in Davos

PM Harini holds discussions with ADB President in Davos

January 21, 2026   06:39 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has held discussions with the President and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masato Kanda in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) at the WEF Congress Centre in Davos-Klosters.

Sri Lanka’s ongoing reform agenda, economic situation of the country among others were discussed during the high-level meeting.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Prime Minister also met European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela in Davos.

Both parties discussed strengthening Sri Lanka–EU cooperation in economic recovery, education reform, digital transformation, climate resilience and sustainable development during the meeting, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departed for Switzerland on Monday (19) to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The World Economic Forum 2026 convened in Davos under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue” which brings together over 3,000 global leaders, including heads of state, government leaders, chief executive officers of leading multinational corporations, policymakers, and technology innovators.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings with key international leaders, heads of global institutions, and other distinguished dignitaries.

