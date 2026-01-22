Ex-minister Ramesh Pathirana rejoins SLPP

Former Minister Ramesh Pathirana has rejoined the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and has been appointed as the party’s Benthara-Elpitiya Electoral Organiser.

He received his letter of appointment today (22) from SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa at the party headquarters.

Additionally, Ramesh Pathirana has been appointed as the Convener of the SLPP Health Professionals’ Association.

Pathirana had notably expressed support for former President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the last presidential election.

However, the former minister, along with a group of former chairpersons of local government institutions from the Galle District, formally joined the SLPP today (22).