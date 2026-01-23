480 arrested for drug driving so far this year  Public Security Minister

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that 480 motorists found to be driving under the influence of narcotic substances have been arrested during the first 22 days of this year.

He made the statement today (23) while participating in a special media briefing held at Parliament.

The Minister added that 135 road accidents occurred during this period, resulting in the deaths of 15 vehicle drivers and 50 pedestrians.

Minister Wijepala emphasized that all individuals driving under the influence of drugs would be brought to justice, noting that it is the government’s responsibility to protect public safety. He said the police had been instructed to apply the law equally to all.

“Facilities have been provided to check drivers, and raids continue to be conducted. During the past 22 days, 480 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. During this period, 135 road accidents occurred, resulting in 15 driver and 50 pedestrian fatalities,” he said.

He further stressed the need for a formal program to address this issue immediately, adding that all bus owners should be concerned about the employees they recruit, while employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) are also being regularly monitored.