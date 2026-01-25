Two fishing boats seized with narcotics off southern coast brought to Dikkowita Harbour

Two multi-day fishing trawlers along with 11 suspects, taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy on suspicion of transporting a large consignment of narcotics in deep seas off the southern coast, have been brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

According to information received from the Police, the Navy conducted a special operation using long-range naval vessels to locate and intercept the two trawlers, Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath said.

He further stated that five individuals were aboard one vessel, while six individuals were on the other at the time of interception.

It is suspected that approximately 270 kilograms of narcotics were being transported on the seized trawlers.

The two fishing vessels and the 11 suspects are scheduled to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.