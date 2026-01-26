Complaint lodged with CID over shortage of 40 cancer drugs and alleged sale of unregistered medicines

A complaint has been lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (26) calling for an investigation into an alleged shortage of 40 cancer medications and claims that unregistered cancer drugs are currently circulating in the market.

The complaint was lodged by Samagi Jana Balawegaya Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman, together with Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa, the Chairman of the Doctors’ Trade Union Alliance for Medical and Civil Rights.

Commenting on the issue, Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa stated that, particularly at the cancer hospital, there is a severe shortage of nearly 40 types of cancer medicines. Due to the unavailability of these drugs, patients are compelled to purchase them from external factions at excessively high prices. He further noted that serious concerns exist regarding the quality and safety of such externally procured medicines.

Dr. Sanjeewa also alleged that unregistered cancer drugs are circulating in the market, raising uncertainty about their contents and safety.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, MP Mujibur Rahman emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that imported medicines meet required quality standards and are duly registered before being made available to the public.