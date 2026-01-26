Case filed against Diana Gamage adjourned till Feb. 16

Case filed against Diana Gamage adjourned till Feb. 16

January 26, 2026   01:59 pm

Further examination of evidence in the case filed against former State Minister Diana Gamage is scheduled to be conducted on February 16.

The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The case was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on charges of providing false information to the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to obtain a passport and of residing in Sri Lanka without a valid visa.

The case was taken up today before Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva, who scheduled the next hearing for the further examination of evidence on February 16, said Ada Derana reporter.

Acting on the advice of the Attorney General, the CID filed the case against the former State Minister under seven charges, alleging that she committed offences under the Immigration and Emigration Act by residing in Sri Lanka without a valid visa and by providing false information to obtain a passport between July 14, 2016, and November 1, 2020.

