Dr. Rukshan Bellana leaves CID after recording statement

Former Acting Deputy Director of the National Hospital of Colombo, Dr. Rukshan Bellana has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago after recording a statement, Ada Derana reporter said.

He appeared before the CID this morning (27) following a notice requesting a statement from him regarding an incident involving a death threat.

Recently, the Ministry of Health suspended Dr. Bellana from his duties as Acting Deputy Director of the National Hospital of Colombo.

The decision followed preliminary investigations, which alleged that, as a government medical officer holding a responsible position, he had acted in a manner that created a controversial situation and caused public unrest by making unauthorized statements to the media.